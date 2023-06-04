Peak Heat for Tuesday, then we cool off for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

Wobbly Pattern - that's one way you can look at how the forecast is looking for the upcoming week. We're not anticipating long term heat or long term cooling either.
We are looking at high pressure building for Monday, peaking on Tuesday before weakening and shifting away from Oregon. High temperatures on Monday should have the Willamette Valley in the 80-85 degree range, but Tuesday will be our warmest day of the week, with Valley highs being near 90 degrees.
An upper level low will wobble toward Oregon and begin the cooling process. There will be a cut off low pressure system over California that will drift toward Oregon and also influence our weather.
Wednesday is when we will be seeing more in the way of morning clouds and afternoon sun, but as we finish the week, the clouds look to last longer and temperatures will be cooler as a result. We could be looking at showers developing from the south to the north beginning as early as Friday and lasting through the weekend at this point before clearing out later on Sunday.