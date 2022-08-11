Pleasant weekend will be followed by a heat wave next week

Good afternoon, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Expect a couple cooler days ahead, with ample cloud cover along the coast and in the valley during the mornings.
By Sunday, we get rid of the marine clouds, which means coastal areas will be left under sunny skies.
Nevertheless, it looks like a typical August weekend is upon us. Temperatures will be slightly below normal with sun filled skies.
Next week, we see a gradual warm up. Temperatures reach 90° on Monday, then the upper 90s to lower 100s for the Tuesday-Thursday time frame.