Pop-up shower Saturday, then heavier rain Sunday afternoon

Saturday will be cloudy, along with a pop-up shower or two, especially along the Oregon coast.
Our next chance of steadier rain pushes in around lunchtime Sunday, and quickly spreads from west to east. Showers arrive to the coast late morning, and then arrive into the lowlands Sunday afternoon.
Steady rain is likely Monday, with showers tapering off on Tuesday.
Snow levels will be between 5,000-8,000' ft this weekend, which means slippery travel won't be a threat this weekend. As of now, there is no imminent hydrological concerns for next week. With that being said, you'll notice that river levels will be slightly higher next week as we see rapid snow melt.