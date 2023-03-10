Pop-up shower Saturday then steady rain pushes in Sunday

Saturday, expect a quick break between storm systems, before our next upper-level weather system moves in Sunday. Despite the "dry" day on Saturday, there will be occasional pop-up showers. About 80% of you stay dry, but there is a decent chance of a shower along the coast.
A warm front pushes northward on Sunday, bringing clouds, warmer temperatures, and some light rain. Snow levels will rise to 4,500' ft Sunday, and potentially 5,000' ft on Monday.
Expect widespread rain Monday-Wednesday, then drier weather Thursday, with some light rain returning Friday.