Pop-up showers Wednesday with a few sun breaks

Look for a few isolated pop-up showers Wednesday, along with a few sun breaks here and there.
There may be a little bit of snow that mixes in tonight, but nothing will stick.
Rainfall through Thursday will stay under 0.25".
An atmospheric river will bring rain and wind to our region Thursday night into Friday. The bulk of the heaviest rain and mountain snow will reach California, where 4-6' FT of snow and 3-4" rain is plausible. Here in Oregon, however, rain totals will be limited to 1-1.5" in the lowlands and 2.0-2.5" along the coast. Snowfall will reach 10-20" across the Cascade passes.
After that, we return to a typical pattern of cold, cloudy, and scattered showers through the weekend.