...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Polk
and north central Benton Counties through 400 PM PST...

At 336 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Wren, or 7 miles west of Corvallis, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Corvallis, Philomath, Blodgett, Wren, Kings Valley, Summit and
Hoskins.

In Oregon this includes U.S. Highway 20 west of Corvallis between
mile markers 36 and 53.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel
clouds. Theis type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions
they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a
funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the
National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Pop-up showers Wednesday with a few sun breaks

Look for a few isolated pop-up showers Wednesday, along with a few sun breaks here and there.

There may be a little bit of snow that mixes in tonight, but nothing will stick.

Rainfall through Thursday will stay under 0.25".

An atmospheric river will bring rain and wind to our region Thursday night into Friday. The bulk of the heaviest rain and mountain snow will reach California, where 4-6' FT of snow and 3-4" rain is plausible. Here in Oregon, however, rain totals will be limited to 1-1.5" in the lowlands and 2.0-2.5" along the coast. Snowfall will reach 10-20" across the Cascade passes.

After that, we return to a typical pattern of cold, cloudy, and scattered showers through the weekend.

 

