Pop-up showers Wednesday with a few sun breaks

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Polk and north central Benton Counties through 400 PM PST... At 336 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wren, or 7 miles west of Corvallis, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Corvallis, Philomath, Blodgett, Wren, Kings Valley, Summit and Hoskins. In Oregon this includes U.S. Highway 20 west of Corvallis between mile markers 36 and 53. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. Theis type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH