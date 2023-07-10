Possible heat wave by the weekend

Onshore winds will bring us morning marine stratus clouds Tuesday and Wednesday. High pressure, however, builds in Thursday and Friday, which will reduce the morning cloudiness, and allow us to heat up quite significantly.
Forecast data suggest, a potent ridge of high pressure to our south will allow temperatures to reach the middle 90s during our Friday-Monday time frame. The hottest day appears to be Saturday, with highs in the upper 90s.
The coast will see fewer low clouds beginning Thursday. The tradeoff will be that the winds will be much stronger.
As per usual, no rain is expected during the next week or two, which is consistent with July being our driest month of the year.