Precipitation then Cooling

Good morning. Today will start out blustery with winds coming from the South. Cloud coverage will obscure the sun as it rises. A powerful coldfront sits North of our region and will begin dropping in today. By the late morning, cloudy skies will transition into a wet day with precipitation lasting into Wednesday morning. As the rain falls, snow will be falling into the mountains and passes. Temperatures today will be similar to yesterday with mid to high 40's in the Valley and the Basin. The Coast will sit around 50 degrees. Sharp cooling will begin following the rain, so tonight could get very cold.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield