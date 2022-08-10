Quieter Weather Expected Wednesday

Thunderstorms moved through the area last night bringing abundant lightning and hail! The threat for storms becomes minimal today as low pressure remains offshore, but temperatures will cool down this afternoon.
With thick cloud cover this morning, temperatures this afternoon will stall around 80 degrees for the valleys, and the upper 60s for the coast. Sunshine is expected to return around lunchtime today, and that's when temperatures will begin to warm up.
A couple cooler days this week before another heat wave returns next week. A couple days could approach the triple digits, so expect unseasonable weather to return.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek