...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH 4 AM SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South 15 to 20 kt with gusts 25 to 30 kt through late
Friday night, then increasing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 to
40 kt. Winds will ease later Saturday afternoon. Seas mostly 8
to 9 ft tonight, then 11 to 13 ft on Saturday, with dominant
period of 12 to 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR,
from shore out 60 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 4 PM PST Saturday. Small
Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Rain and gusty winds Christmas Eve then drier on Christmas Day

As we head into the holiday weekend, we have another cold front that will swing through the region Saturday afternoon. This system will bring heavy rain and gusty winds. Up to 0.50-1.00" of rain will fall, with winds up to 40 mph along the coast.

A warm front will bring a slight chance of a shower Sunday morning, then we will be drier later in the day.

A series of weather disturbances swing through Monday and Tuesday, bringing more rain and gusty winds.

Snow levels will reach 8,000' ft Saturday and Sunday, then drop to 4,500' ft Tuesday, then down to 3,500' ft Wednesday-Friday.

 

