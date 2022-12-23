Rain and gusty winds Christmas Eve then drier on Christmas Day

As we head into the holiday weekend, we have another cold front that will swing through the region Saturday afternoon. This system will bring heavy rain and gusty winds. Up to 0.50-1.00" of rain will fall, with winds up to 40 mph along the coast.
A warm front will bring a slight chance of a shower Sunday morning, then we will be drier later in the day.
A series of weather disturbances swing through Monday and Tuesday, bringing more rain and gusty winds.
Snow levels will reach 8,000' ft Saturday and Sunday, then drop to 4,500' ft Tuesday, then down to 3,500' ft Wednesday-Friday.