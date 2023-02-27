Rain and snow showers Monday night then all rain Tuesday

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
A low pressure system off the Oregon coast will continue to spew showers our direction for Monday night and Tuesday.
There may be a few heavier showers that occur, which is where the best chance of snow mixing is will happen. It is impossible to pin down exactly who will have the best chance of seeing snowflakes or not on the valley floor.
Folks along the Oregon coast range and foothills should prepare for a few inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday.
We catch a break between storms on Wednesday, before our next cold front arrives Thursday.