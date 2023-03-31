Rain and wind Saturday

Rain will become heavy at times Friday night along with gusty winds. 0.75-1.00" of rain is likely for the valleys between Friday night and Saturday night, with up to 1.00" along the Oregon coast.
The winds will gust up to 50 mph along the coast, and near 40 mph in the valleys, with the strongest winds arriving after midnight.
This storm is packed with a lot of moisture, and sufficient cold air. Therefore, a lot of snow is expected for the Cascades. Right now, it appears 24-48" is expected above 4,000' ft, and 12-24" between 2,500-4,000' ft.
The foothills won't get much snow Friday night as snow levels will stay above 2,500' ft, but there will be small accumulations Saturday night and Sunday night. Snow levels will be around 1,500' ft Saturday morning, then 1,000' ft Sunday morning. This means that the best chance of minor snow accumulations across the foothills will be when the colder air arrives Saturday night. This won't be a blockbuster storm for the foothills, but they may grab an inch or two Saturday night, then perhaps a little bit more Sunday night.
Where is spring?! The long range forecast models indicate that sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s-70s could arrive between 9th-15th. Until then, we have about 10 more days of clouds, showers, and cold temps!