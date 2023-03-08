Rain and wind Thursday

Our next upper-level low pressure system takes aim at western Oregon Thursday, bringing rain and wind.
Showers will begin along the coast Thursday AM, then push into the I-5 corridor shortly after noon.
Winds will gust up to 40 mph along coast and up to 30 mph inland.
Rain totals will reach 1.00-1.50" in the valleys and 2.00-2.50" along the coast, with most of the heaviest rain occurring Thursday night.
Look for off and on rain Friday, then we catch a break on Saturday, with a few peeks of sun. Another weak atmospheric river takes aim at the U.S west coast next Monday/Tuesday.