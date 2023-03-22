Rain and wind Thursday

Our nice weather comes to an end, as a strong cold front will bring rain and gusty winds to the area Thursday.
Ahead of the storm, Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for areas above 2,500' ft starting Thursday morning and expiring Saturday morning for 12-24" of snow to fall.
Anywhere between 3-6" of snow will fall for the Coast Range Passes and foothills.
We do not expect accumulating snow on the valley floor, but there may be snowflakes and hail that occasionally mix in. Although unlikely, it is possible for a brief dusting of snow in some of the lowest elevations Thursday night into Friday and then again Friday night into Saturday.
Long term, it appears things wrap up on Saturday, and we have a dry day Sunday, before rain moves back in for Monday.