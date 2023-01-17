 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 8 to 13 ft at 15 seconds and
south winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For
the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 12 ft at 13 seconds and
south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 1 AM to 6 AM PST Wednesday. Small
Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Rain and wind Wednesday

  • 0

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

Our next system rolls in early Wednesday morning, bringing rain and gusty winds. This is a relatively fast moving system, and the heavy rain will be gone by Wednesday night. 

We will transition from a wet pattern to a dry pattern, which will be characterized by valley fog  and stagnant air.

A strong ridge of high pressure will build in off the east Pacific, which will block us from any major storms. Depending on the position and strength of the ridge, we could see some weak cold fronts cut through the ridge, or go up and over the outer periphery of it. In that case, we can't rule out a slight chance (20%) of rain on any given day next week.

 

