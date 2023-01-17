Rain and wind Wednesday

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Our next system rolls in early Wednesday morning, bringing rain and gusty winds. This is a relatively fast moving system, and the heavy rain will be gone by Wednesday night.
We will transition from a wet pattern to a dry pattern, which will be characterized by valley fog and stagnant air.
A strong ridge of high pressure will build in off the east Pacific, which will block us from any major storms. Depending on the position and strength of the ridge, we could see some weak cold fronts cut through the ridge, or go up and over the outer periphery of it. In that case, we can't rule out a slight chance (20%) of rain on any given day next week.