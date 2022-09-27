 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM WEDNESDAY TO
5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
6 to 11 ft at 12 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Rain arrives early Wednesday

  • 0

Good Tuesday afternoon,

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

Our dry period comes to an end Wednesday, as a cold front moves in. This front will bring an end to the sunny and warm weather.

Expect showers to begin prior to sunrise Wednesday, and persist off and on through the day. These showers will linger into Thursday.

The pattern turns dry Friday, and stays dry for at least 5 days or so. The weekend will be sunny and warm, as we see the return of the 80s.

If you live at the coast, or are heading to the coast, it appears Saturday will be sunny, however, Sunday will bring the return of fog.

 

Recommended for you