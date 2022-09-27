Rain arrives early Wednesday

Good Tuesday afternoon,
I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Our dry period comes to an end Wednesday, as a cold front moves in. This front will bring an end to the sunny and warm weather.
Expect showers to begin prior to sunrise Wednesday, and persist off and on through the day. These showers will linger into Thursday.
The pattern turns dry Friday, and stays dry for at least 5 days or so. The weekend will be sunny and warm, as we see the return of the 80s.
If you live at the coast, or are heading to the coast, it appears Saturday will be sunny, however, Sunday will bring the return of fog.