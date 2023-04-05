Rain Break

Good Morning. You will wake up to a saturated ground and some potential drizzles if you are up early enough. However, a small ridge moves into the atmosphere today. This will bring a warming to the upper atmosphere and a brief period of drying. So, from the late morning through the early evening, we will be seeing minimal rainfall. The drying trend will be interrupted when a warm front moves in this evening and brings consistent, widespread, and substantial rainfall. Despite the drier conditions, do not expect much sunlight today as clouds will be thickening through the entire day.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield