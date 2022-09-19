Rain chances in the valleys

Good Monday afternoon! I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
A southeast wind has brought smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire into parts of the Willamette Valley today. Air quality readings have deteriorated to hazardous in Oakridge and unhealthy in Eugene. The air quality will improve in the next 1-2 days as we have an increased chance of rain along with an expected shift in our wind direction.
A disturbance off the California coast will shift northward tomorrow, which will bring some showers to the area. The weather system is relatively stationary and won't move very much, therefore, rain amounts will be higher across southern Oregon and northern California. There may be a shower or two that migrates across the central and northern Willamette Valley, however, much of the action stays south of Linn and Benton Counties.