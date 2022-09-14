Rain Chances Increasing Saturday

Good morning!
We are tracking our next upper level low pressure system that will arrive during the Friday-Saturday timeframe. High temperatures Friday will remain in the lower 70s and upper 60s. Saturday will bring the chance for some showers across the area, but models are having a hard time with agreeing on when the rain will fall.
NAM has measurable rain falling early Saturday morning and afternoon, which would put rain in the forecast for the 12:30p Ducks kickoff. However, GFS is still quite bullish on showers moving through later on in the day, mainly Saturday evening.
All in all, confidence is increasing that we'll see measurable rain this weekend with a stronger system dropping from the Gulf of Alaska. Temperatures will also be well below normal over the weekend, with Friday and Saturday likely in the 60s!
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek