 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 NM or less at
times.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

&&

Rain Chances Increasing Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0

Good morning!

We are tracking our next upper level low pressure system that will arrive during the Friday-Saturday timeframe. High temperatures Friday will remain in the lower 70s and upper 60s. Saturday will bring the chance for some showers across the area, but models are having a hard time with agreeing on when the rain will fall. 

NAM has measurable rain falling early Saturday morning and afternoon, which would put rain in the forecast for the 12:30p Ducks kickoff. However, GFS is still quite bullish on showers moving through later on in the day, mainly Saturday evening. 

All in all, confidence is increasing that we'll see measurable rain this weekend with a stronger system dropping from the Gulf of Alaska. Temperatures will also be well below normal over the weekend, with Friday and Saturday likely in the 60s!

-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek

 

Recommended for you