 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas
9 to 14 ft at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Rain chances return Friday

Hopefully everyone enjoyed the sunny and mild weather today.

Turning the page to Friday, we'll see a stationary front slide into the region. This weather system will bring showers to the coast, but little rainfall to the valleys. The valleys will see lots of clouds and some sporadic showers, but that'll be about it.

Initially, we were thinking this front would bring showers to the region Saturday and Sunday, but now we have cut back on the rain chances. I think Saturday and Sunday will be mostly dry.

Saturday morning there's a chance of showers, but they will be hit and miss.

A stronger system arrives Monday night into Tuesday, bringing a steady rain to the valleys and accumulating snow above 3,500' ft.

 

Recommended for you