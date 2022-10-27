Rain chances return Friday

Hopefully everyone enjoyed the sunny and mild weather today.
Turning the page to Friday, we'll see a stationary front slide into the region. This weather system will bring showers to the coast, but little rainfall to the valleys. The valleys will see lots of clouds and some sporadic showers, but that'll be about it.
Initially, we were thinking this front would bring showers to the region Saturday and Sunday, but now we have cut back on the rain chances. I think Saturday and Sunday will be mostly dry.
Saturday morning there's a chance of showers, but they will be hit and miss.
A stronger system arrives Monday night into Tuesday, bringing a steady rain to the valleys and accumulating snow above 3,500' ft.