Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1/2 NM at
times.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Florence OR
out 60 NM.


* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

Rain chances return this weekend

Good Tuesday,

The ridge of high pressure, otherwise known as the "heat-dome" that brought us hot weather last week, will stay far to our east. This will put us in a position to have cloudy intrusion from the Pacific Ocean everyday. Temperatures will stay cooler, as a result of the lack of sunshine.

A potent upper-level weather feature slides in this weekend, which will bring a big cool-down to the area, along with isolated rain chances.

By next week, high pressure builds back in, which will allow us to warm into the 70s under sunny skies.

 

