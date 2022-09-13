Rain chances return this weekend

Good Tuesday,
The ridge of high pressure, otherwise known as the "heat-dome" that brought us hot weather last week, will stay far to our east. This will put us in a position to have cloudy intrusion from the Pacific Ocean everyday. Temperatures will stay cooler, as a result of the lack of sunshine.
A potent upper-level weather feature slides in this weekend, which will bring a big cool-down to the area, along with isolated rain chances.
By next week, high pressure builds back in, which will allow us to warm into the 70s under sunny skies.