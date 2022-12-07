 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM
PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts
up to 45 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft at 11 seconds expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9
ft at 8 seconds.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST
Thursday. Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Rain could be heavy at times Thursday

I'm Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

The first of three storm systems will arrive late Wednesday night.

Steady rain and breezy winds are expected Thursday, with a few pockets of heavier rain at times.

Friday, look for a few peeks of sun, along with a few showers during the daytime hours. Late night, a strong front slides through the area bringing heavy rain, which will last through Saturday.

Another weak storm, will merge with the preexisting trough of low pressure, which will add to the longevity of the Saturday rain event.

By the end of Sunday, we will see 1-2" of rain in the valleys, and around 2.50" of liquid precipitation in the Cascades. When we use a 10:1 snow to rain ratio, we'll likely see around two feet of snow. Some models suggest higher amounts closer to 30" may be possible.

Next week, things become quiet for Mon-Wed time frame!

 

