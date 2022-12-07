Rain could be heavy at times Thursday

I'm Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
The first of three storm systems will arrive late Wednesday night.
Steady rain and breezy winds are expected Thursday, with a few pockets of heavier rain at times.
Friday, look for a few peeks of sun, along with a few showers during the daytime hours. Late night, a strong front slides through the area bringing heavy rain, which will last through Saturday.
Another weak storm, will merge with the preexisting trough of low pressure, which will add to the longevity of the Saturday rain event.
By the end of Sunday, we will see 1-2" of rain in the valleys, and around 2.50" of liquid precipitation in the Cascades. When we use a 10:1 snow to rain ratio, we'll likely see around two feet of snow. Some models suggest higher amounts closer to 30" may be possible.
Next week, things become quiet for Mon-Wed time frame!