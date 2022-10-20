Rain develops Friday afternoon

Let's start off with good news. Today will likely be our last very smoky day. Friday morning will be smoky, as winds between 5,000-10,000' blow from the northeast, but by lunch time Friday, the winds will change direction to the west. You'll notice the smoke will be much better Friday afternoon.
Our next storm will bring rain to the area Friday. The morning will be dry, but showers will be on our doorstep Friday afternoon. You can expect steady rain Friday night and Saturday morning, then we'll transition to sporadic showers Saturday afternoon.