Rain develops Friday afternoon

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT MONDAY...

The Southwest Clean Air Agency, the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency
have continued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until 6
PM PDT Monday.

An Air Quality Advisory for Smoke remains in effect. Wildfires
burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause
air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Monday
afternoon.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

...CHANGE TO A MUCH MORE ACTIVE WEATHER PATTERN FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THE WEEKEND...

A change to a much more unsettled weather pattern is expected to
begin late Friday and continue through the weekend. The first
strong frontal system is forecast to move through the waters
Friday evening. Expect northwest wind gusts of 20 to 30 kt ahead
of the front. Northwest winds will most likely be even stronger
behind the frontal passage, possibly marginal producing gale
force wind gusts to 35 kt Friday night into Saturday morning over
the outer waters. In addition to the increasing winds,
significant wave heights will build to 8 to 12 feet by late Friday
night. Seas will build even more on Saturday, peaking around 13
to 15 feet late Saturday morning and afternoon before decreasing
to around 10 feet on Sunday. These wave heights are several feet
higher than what has been observed over the past several days.

Those with plans to venture out over the coastal waters this
weekend should be prepared for significantly higher waves and
possible gale force wind gusts. An active weather pattern looks to
continue into next week as well, but there is still uncertainty
regarding wind speeds and wave heights that far out in time.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT FRIDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM PDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to
20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft at 13
seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds
15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12 ft at 12
seconds expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 2 AM PDT Friday. Small
Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 8 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Rain develops Friday afternoon

Let's start off with good news. Today will likely be our last very smoky day. Friday morning will be smoky, as winds between 5,000-10,000' blow from the northeast, but by lunch time Friday, the winds will change direction to the west. You'll notice the smoke will be much better Friday afternoon.

Our next storm will bring rain to the area Friday. The morning will be dry, but showers will be on our doorstep Friday afternoon. You can expect steady rain Friday night and Saturday morning, then we'll transition to sporadic showers Saturday afternoon.

 

