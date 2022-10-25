 Skip to main content
At 1:40 PM: At area of stronger showers with isolated embedded
thunderstorms is moving across the waters off the southwest
Washington coast. This area will move east and south through the
evening to cover all of the waters off the central and north
Oregon coast. Mariners can expect wind gusts up to 35 kts, periods
of hail, and possible funnel clouds with potential for developing
into waterspouts.

Please remain alert to rapidly changing conditions and call any
funnel clouds or water spouts to the Coast Guard on channel 16.

The threat will gradually diminish through 11 PM.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
9 to 13 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Rain, heavy at times Tuesday night

A strong front will sweep through Tuesday evening, bringing rain and gusty winds to the area. The precipitation will be heaviest after 7pm, and will linger into Wednesday.

Rain totals will range from 0.25-0.50" in the Valleys and 0.50-1.50" for the foothills.

Winds will gust between 25-35 mph along the leading edge of the front, then they will subside before midnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued above 4,500' ft where 6-10" of snow will fall tonight and Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will be dry in the valleys, with a slight chance of rain along the coast.

The weather pattern become active this weekend, with cool conditions and daily rain chances.

 

