Rain, heavy at times Tuesday night

A strong front will sweep through Tuesday evening, bringing rain and gusty winds to the area. The precipitation will be heaviest after 7pm, and will linger into Wednesday.
Rain totals will range from 0.25-0.50" in the Valleys and 0.50-1.50" for the foothills.
Winds will gust between 25-35 mph along the leading edge of the front, then they will subside before midnight.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued above 4,500' ft where 6-10" of snow will fall tonight and Wednesday.
Thursday and Friday will be dry in the valleys, with a slight chance of rain along the coast.
The weather pattern become active this weekend, with cool conditions and daily rain chances.