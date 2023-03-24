Rain mixed with snow Saturday morning

Good evening, I'm KEZI 9 news Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Saturday will be the wetter of the two weekend days. Snow-levels begin at 500' ft Saturday morning then rise to 1,500' ft Saturday afternoon. There may be a brief period of snow mixing in on the valley floors, with little to no accumulation. The hills around Eugene will experience minor snow accumulations tonight.
Our system pulls away Saturday night, and we will find ourselves between storms on Sunday. There may be a pop-up shower on Sunday, but the majority of you stay dry.
A system will push southward from the Gulf of Alaska Monday into Tuesday, bringing a chance of showers to the coast, Umpqua Basin, and northern California. The further north you live, the drier you will be next week.
Long term, as we move past Tuesday, drier weather moves in. In fact, we will likely be rain free Wednesday through Friday.