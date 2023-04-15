Rain returns on Sunday!

Good evening everyone,
We were lucky in terms of having one decent weekend day (Saturday), because the other weekend day (Sunday) doesn't look quite as nice. In fact, rain will return to the region around lunchtime on Sunday. Rain will begin during the morning along the coast.
Rain will change to showers on Sunday and almost the exact same scenario is expected for Monday. We continue to get more showers thru Wednesday, but Monday and Tuesday will be our best chance for seeing T-storms in the Willamette Valley.
There are some hints that a system that approaches Oregon on Thursday, could take most of the rain to the north of Eugene, so that's not a concrete dry or wet day at this time. Same thing for Friday as a piece of that system could drag across Oregon, giving us a slight chance of rain then.
As for next weekend, there is plenty of uncertainty in terms of whether high pressure builds in or if another system pushes into Oregon in time for Saturday.
Highs will primarily be in the 50s for the week, but could remain in the upper 40s for Monday & Tuesday. Snow levels drop to 1,500' to 2,000' for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The Cascades could see up to 2 feet of snow thru early next week, with about 1 foot of snow for Willamette Pass.