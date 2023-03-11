Rain returns Sunday

Here's a quick weather update.
A warm front will bring clouds, showers, and increasing snow levels to the region Sunday. Showers come in before sunrise Sunday and linger through the day. Precipitation will be isolated on Sunday, then will become more widespread and heavier for Monday and Tuesday.
3-6" of snow will come to the Cascades Sunday and Monday, with rain mixing in at times, especially in the afternoon.
Monday-Wednesday appear wet, then the sun returns Thursday, before another round of showers is expected Friday.