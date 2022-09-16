 Skip to main content
Rain Saturday night into Sunday morning

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

If you are heading to the Duck game Saturday, you can expect a cool and overcast game. There is a slight chance of a passing shower.

Saturday night,  the rain chances increase, with most areas seeing the highest chance of rain between 10 pm Saturday night and 8 am Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a dry day, with a slight warm up.

Next week, we will keep a slight chance of rain every single day, and temperatures will make a rebound close to the 80° degree mark.

 

