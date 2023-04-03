Rain & snow showers Tuesday morning

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place for elevations above 1,500' ft for the possibility of light snow accumulating Monday night into Tuesday.
At times, snow levels drop to between 500-1,000' ft, which means some snowflakes will make it to the valley floor. Given the scattered nature of these showers, and the warm ground, we expect little to no accumulation under 500' ft.
Expect drier weather Wednesday, with another warm front bringing us another chance of rain Wednesday night into Thursday.
Scattered rain chances seem likely Wed night through Sat AM, then dry and warm weather looks likely Sat PM through Sun PM.