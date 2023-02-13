Rain to Snow

Happy Monday. This morning will start warm with some light rains. Rain should be showery for most of the day but will transition into heavier downpours near the mid afternoon. Tonight, temperatures will plummet and precipitation will shift from rain into snow for all areas except for the Coast. Along with temperatures falling, winds will gradually increase throughout the day with strong gusts developing around the early afternoon. Confidence of snow accumulation for the valley tomorrow is growing stronger.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield