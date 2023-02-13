Rain to Snow

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS
EVENING TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of a dusting to
1 inch, except 1 to 3 inches above 500 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulations will vary considerably below
1000 feet, with most areas seeing less than a half inch of snow
accumulation. Isolated, heavier snow showers will produce
localized snow accumulations of 1 inch or more, especially for
elevations above 500 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM PST
TUESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 19 to 22 ft at 15 seconds and
northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For
the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 17 to
22 ft at 14 seconds and north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to
35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from noon today to 7 AM PST Tuesday.
Hazardous Seas Warning, from 7 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

Rain to Snow

Happy Monday. This morning will start warm with some light rains. Rain should be showery for most of the day but will transition into heavier downpours near the mid afternoon. Tonight, temperatures will plummet and precipitation will shift from rain into snow for all areas except for the Coast. Along with temperatures falling, winds will gradually increase throughout the day with strong gusts developing around the early afternoon. Confidence of snow accumulation for the valley tomorrow is growing stronger. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

