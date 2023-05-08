Rain Today, Heating Up

Good Morning. Today will start off dry, but that won't last. A strong low pressure system is dipping into California and circulating moisture and energy into our area all day. Rain will come from the South initially, but later into the evening, a second wave will move from East to West. The heaviest rainfall will come with the first wave into the late morning and will be primarily over the inland areas. Temperatures today will struggle to hit 60 degrees, but current model runs are suggesting an extremely robust warm up coming into the later half of the week.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield