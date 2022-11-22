 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM
PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas building to 10 ft at 9 seconds
and southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 12 ft at 11 seconds and
west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 7 AM this morning to 1 PM PST this
afternoon. Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 4
AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Rain Today

  • Updated
  • 0

A cold front passes over our area today and brings rain, accelerating wind, and cloudy skies.

Good morning. Today will see some wind and rainfall associated with the passage of a weak cold front. Wind speeds will build in intensity from the morning through the early afternoon as the cold front is tracking to pass our area around 3pm. Rainfall should start a few hours before that, especially in the more Northwestern areas such as Newport.

Clouds are plentiful today, so this morning will be slightly warmer than the last. Despite the weak cold front, temperatures today should also be a bit warmer than yesterday. Expect mid 50's in the Valleys, and high 50's on the Coast. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield  

  

