Rain Today

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas building to 10 ft at 9 seconds and southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 12 ft at 11 seconds and west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Gale Warning, from 7 AM this morning to 1 PM PST this afternoon. Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&