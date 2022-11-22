Rain Today

Good morning. Today will see some wind and rainfall associated with the passage of a weak cold front. Wind speeds will build in intensity from the morning through the early afternoon as the cold front is tracking to pass our area around 3pm. Rainfall should start a few hours before that, especially in the more Northwestern areas such as Newport.
Clouds are plentiful today, so this morning will be slightly warmer than the last. Despite the weak cold front, temperatures today should also be a bit warmer than yesterday. Expect mid 50's in the Valleys, and high 50's on the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield