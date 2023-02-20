Rain Tuesday, then wintry mix Tuesday night into Wednesday

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Cascades, Coast Range and Umpqua Basin for winter weather impacts.
A High Surf Advisory has been issued for the Oregon coast for large breaking waves of 20-25' ft.
Tuesday expect snow above 1,500' ft, and expect rain down on the valley floor. By Tuesday night, snow-levels drop to 500' ft, which means a quick dusting of snow appears possible by Wednesday morning.
The best chance of lowland accumulating snow will be Wednesday night into Thursday, when we have the best combination of cold air, moisture, and upper-level support. Right now the National Blend of Models gives a 30-50% chance that Eugene could see 1" of snow Wednesday night, and about a 90% chance of Roseburg seeing 1" of snow.
It is possible that we see minor travel disruptions in the lowest elevations Thursday morning.
Then the cold settles in for Friday, with some of our coldest air of the winter so far.