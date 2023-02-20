 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY
TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2
inches, except 2 to 4 inches above 500 feet.

* WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below 500 feet, snow accumulations will
be spotty and will likely vary considerably. Snow will be most
likely to stick to road surfaces late Wednesday night into
early Thursday morning. Roads that remain wet Wednesday
evening will likely freeze by Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:
https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

&&

Rain Tuesday, then wintry mix Tuesday night into Wednesday

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Cascades, Coast Range and Umpqua Basin for winter weather impacts.

A High Surf Advisory has been issued for the Oregon coast for large breaking waves of 20-25' ft.

Tuesday expect snow above 1,500' ft, and expect rain down on the valley floor. By Tuesday night, snow-levels drop to 500' ft, which means a quick dusting of snow appears possible by Wednesday morning.

The best chance of lowland accumulating snow will be Wednesday night into Thursday, when we have the best combination of cold air, moisture, and upper-level support. Right now the National Blend of Models gives a 30-50% chance that Eugene could see 1" of snow Wednesday night, and about a 90% chance of Roseburg seeing 1" of snow.

It is possible that we see minor travel disruptions in the lowest elevations Thursday morning.

Then the cold settles in for Friday, with some of our coldest air of the winter so far.

 

