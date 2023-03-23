 Skip to main content
...LOW ELEVATION SNOW POSSIBLE THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

A strong Alaskan low will usher unseasonably cold air into
southwest Washington and northwest Oregon, with the cold air
likely to linger well into the upcoming weekend. Snow levels will
lower dramatically through this evening, falling to around 500 to
1000 feet or possibly lower by Friday morning.

Accumulating snow is possible at any elevation beginning late
tonight into early Friday morning and Friday night into Saturday
morning. However, the chances of receiving 1 inch or more of snow
remain around 20 to 30 percent for any given location in the
interior lowlands during these times. This includes the Greater
Portland and Vancouver area, Kelso, Salem, Albany, Corvallis, and
the Eugene metro area. Chances are slightly higher in the Columbia
Gorge, where showers will be most numerous.

Snow will be most likely to accumulate during the late night and
early morning hours, when ground temperatures are the coolest.
Temperatures are expected to gradually moderate Sunday, ending
the potential for lowland snow.

Rain will mix with snow at times Friday and Saturday

  • 0

Expect periods of rain and gusty winds Friday and Saturday.

Rain amounts will be between 0.75-1.25" for the valleys and coastal areas between now and Saturday morning.

Snow levels will lower to 800-1000' ft Friday morning then rise to 1,500' by the afternoon. Saturday morning, they lower to 500' ft in the morning and rise to 1,500' in the afternoon. You can expect 1-4" above 1,000' ft, and 3-6" between 1,500' ft and 2,500' ft. Then snow amounts surge to 12-24" above 2,500' ft. 

Saturday afternoon, it appears the system will pull away, and we should be drier on Sunday. There will still be a chance of a pop-up shower Sunday.

Another storm arrives on Monday, however, the latest forecast models indicate the track will shift further south, which means the core of heaviest rain will be in California. As of now, we will advertise for a few showers Monday-Wednesday, but it doesn't appear the forecast will be as wet as previously thought.

 

