Rain will mix with snow at times Friday and Saturday

Expect periods of rain and gusty winds Friday and Saturday.
Rain amounts will be between 0.75-1.25" for the valleys and coastal areas between now and Saturday morning.
Snow levels will lower to 800-1000' ft Friday morning then rise to 1,500' by the afternoon. Saturday morning, they lower to 500' ft in the morning and rise to 1,500' in the afternoon. You can expect 1-4" above 1,000' ft, and 3-6" between 1,500' ft and 2,500' ft. Then snow amounts surge to 12-24" above 2,500' ft.
Saturday afternoon, it appears the system will pull away, and we should be drier on Sunday. There will still be a chance of a pop-up shower Sunday.
Another storm arrives on Monday, however, the latest forecast models indicate the track will shift further south, which means the core of heaviest rain will be in California. As of now, we will advertise for a few showers Monday-Wednesday, but it doesn't appear the forecast will be as wet as previously thought.