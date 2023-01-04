Rain, wind, and high surf Thursday

Satellite imagery off the Oregon coast shows a 956 mb low, which is the equivalent to a category 3 hurricane. For reference, the Columbus Day Storm of 1962 had a pressure of 960 mb, which means this storm is slightly stronger. The difference, however, is that this storm will stay out to sea. If this storm were 200-300 miles closer to shore, we'd be talking 100+ mph winds along the coast.
As of now, expect waves between 20-35 ft along the coast Thursday, with winds around 30-40 mph, and gusts to 50 mph.
Rainfall will stay to a minimum, as most of the atmospheric river will hit northern California. Right now, parts of northern California could receive up to 6+ of rainfall. Here in the valleys, we could see 0.25-0.50" of rain, with coastal areas seeing 0.50-0.75".
We lose the wind this weekend, but keep the clouds and the showers.