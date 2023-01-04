 Skip to main content
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 17 to 22 ft at 18 seconds
and southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Isolated
gusts up to 35 kt possible south of Heceta Head.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Rain, wind, and high surf Thursday

Satellite imagery off the Oregon coast shows a 956 mb low, which is the equivalent to a category 3 hurricane. For reference, the Columbus Day Storm of 1962 had a pressure of 960 mb, which means this storm is slightly stronger. The difference, however, is that this storm will stay out to sea. If this storm were 200-300 miles closer to shore, we'd be talking 100+ mph winds along the coast. 

As of now, expect waves between 20-35 ft along the coast Thursday, with winds around 30-40 mph, and gusts to 50 mph.

Rainfall will stay to a minimum, as most of the atmospheric river will hit northern California. Right now, parts of northern California could receive up to 6+ of rainfall. Here in the valleys, we could see 0.25-0.50" of rain, with coastal areas seeing 0.50-0.75". 

We lose the wind this weekend, but keep the clouds and the showers.

 

