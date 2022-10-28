Rainfall into the Weekend

Good Morning. Happy Friday. This weekend will see on and off rainfall starting today around 8am. The Northern regions should be seeing the first drizzles because a cold front will be moving Southeast over our area. Depending on the behavior of this coldfront, rainfall totals could very wildly for the Valley and Basin. The Coast however, except for the most southernmost regions, should consistently see over a tenth of an inch today.
Expect temperatures to reach the high 50's to about 60 degrees for all areas.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield