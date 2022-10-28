 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...


* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
9 to 14 ft at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Rainfall into the Weekend

Good Morning. Happy Friday. This weekend will see on and off rainfall starting today around 8am. The Northern regions should be seeing the first drizzles because a cold front will be moving Southeast over our area. Depending on the behavior of this coldfront, rainfall totals could very wildly for the Valley and Basin. The Coast however, except for the most southernmost regions, should consistently see over a tenth of an inch today.

Expect temperatures to reach the high 50's to about 60 degrees for all areas. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield

