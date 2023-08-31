Rainfall, Showers, Huge Temp Drop

Good Morning! Today is starting with the passage of a cold front. This will brings temps way lower today than Wednesday. Everywhere will struggle to reach 70 degrees at the warmest. Along with the lower temps, the coldfront will swing rainfall into the area starting along the Northern coast and dropping Southeast. The heaviest rainfall will be from 7-11am but showers will continue on and off all day following frontal passage. Despite the front, wind speeds will be relatively calm today, but air quality will be dramatically improving.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield