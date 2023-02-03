Rainy Friday

Good Morning! Today will have interesting weather. The morning will start off with some cloudy conditions, but will quickly get darker. A storm front will arrive around the late morning. First, winds will accelerate into the high teens with gusts up to the low 20's. Next, things will get wet, with peak rainfall around the early afternoon. The Coast could see over a quarter inch today while inland should be seeing around 2/10ths of an inch. Following the afternoon, things will be more showery. In the mountains, snowfall will follow the same pattern.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield