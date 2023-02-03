Rainy Friday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 16 to 21 ft at 11 seconds
and south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected.
For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas
12 to 17 ft at 9 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas
6 to 9 ft at 6 seconds and southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with
gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 16 to 21 ft at 11 seconds
and south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected.
For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas
12 to 17 ft at 9 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas
6 to 9 ft at 6 seconds and southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with
gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Rainy Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

Good Morning! Today will have interesting weather. The morning will start off with some cloudy conditions, but will quickly get darker. A storm front will arrive around the late morning. First, winds will accelerate into the high teens with gusts up to the low 20's. Next, things will get wet, with peak rainfall around the early afternoon. The Coast could see over a quarter inch today while inland should be seeing around 2/10ths of an inch. Following the afternoon, things will be more showery. In the mountains, snowfall will follow the same pattern.

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

Recommended for you