Rainy Friday

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 16 to 21 ft at 11 seconds and south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 12 to 17 ft at 9 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 6 to 9 ft at 6 seconds and southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Saturday. Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&