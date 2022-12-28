 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST
THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 8 to 12 ft at 13 seconds and
southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 14 ft at 13 seconds
and south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 1 AM to 7 AM PST Thursday. Small
Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Rainy Thursday

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

A storm system will bring more rain and wind to the region Thursday morning. This storm won't be nearly as strong as the one that rolled through Monday night. With that being said, there may be periods of occasional heavy rain and gusty winds Thursday morning. 

Scattered showers linger Friday and Saturday, then Sunday appears to be drier.

Next week, appears active with daily rain chances and temperatures staying near normal.

Snow levels will rise to 3,000' ft Thursday, then to 4,000' ft Friday, before falling to 2,500' by the end of the weekend.

4-8" of snow will fall Thursday for areas above 3,000' ft, then expect an additional 1-3" slushy inches on Friday above 4,000' ft.

 

