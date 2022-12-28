Rainy Thursday

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
A storm system will bring more rain and wind to the region Thursday morning. This storm won't be nearly as strong as the one that rolled through Monday night. With that being said, there may be periods of occasional heavy rain and gusty winds Thursday morning.
Scattered showers linger Friday and Saturday, then Sunday appears to be drier.
Next week, appears active with daily rain chances and temperatures staying near normal.
Snow levels will rise to 3,000' ft Thursday, then to 4,000' ft Friday, before falling to 2,500' by the end of the weekend.
4-8" of snow will fall Thursday for areas above 3,000' ft, then expect an additional 1-3" slushy inches on Friday above 4,000' ft.