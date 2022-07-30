Rare chance of Thunderstorms next few days

Good Day!
We have Red Flag Warnings in effect for Douglas County until 11 PM Sunday for the possibility of lightning.
We are in the cross hairs between a low-pressure system out across the eastern Pacific, and a high pressure system to our east. These two weather features will stir in abundant moisture over the next 48 hours, leading to the possibility of strong thunderstorms across the foothills and Cascades.
It is possible one or two of these storms meanders into the valleys, however, that chance is under 30%
There is relief from our excessive heat starting as early as Monday, as the aforementioned low off the Oregon coast presses eastward. This will cool us off just a bit for the rest of the week.