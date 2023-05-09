Record breaking heat over Mother's Day weekend

Good evening,
I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday, along with highs in the lower 70s.
Some low and mid levels clouds arrive Thursday, which will make Thursday a little more cloudier, but highs will still reach the lower 70s.
An intense early season ridge of high pressure will amplify Saturday-Monday, which will give us our hottest weather of the summer so far.
On Saturday night and Sunday, the ridge will shift further northwest, which means the clockwise flow around the high pressure system will steer the winds in off the Cascades. These down sloping winds won't only heat up the valleys to record levels, but potentially the coast as well.
The dry and warm weather continues next week, but it won't be as hot, with highs only in the 80s/upper 70s.