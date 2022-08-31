Record Broken for Eugene Yesterday

Good morning!
After yesterday's record high temperatures in Eugene and Roseburg, temperatures today will be a few degrees cooler. Eugene hit 98° and Roseburg hit 99°. That is extremely above average for this time of year, but temperatures should cool down slightly above average by the weekend.
Staying high and dry for the rest of the work week, but Saturday will bring some morning cloud cover for the valleys and the basin. A weak low pressure system will move by offshore which should provide a slight cool down for us on the west coast.
Models indicating that this looks to be our last 90 degree week of the summer...
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek