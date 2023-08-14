Record heat along with wildfire smoke

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Upper-level winds are bringing copious amounts of smoke into the interior valleys today. This is happening due to east winds aloft.
Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will keep the fire danger extreme through Thursday, then cooler weather appears likely towards Friday and the weekend.
The extreme heat is driven by a high pressure ridge located to our northwest.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Eugene will bring the return of thunderstorm chances to the South Oregon Cascades starting Wednesday, and lasting through the weekend.