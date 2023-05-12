Record heat expected on Mother's Day

This weekend will be very hot across western Oregon.
Temperatures on Saturday will reach the lower 90s inland and lower 70s along the coast. Sunday, temperatures rise even further, to 92-96° inland and 80-86° along the coast.
By next week, the temperatures will drop a little bit, but we stay in the 80s all week long under sunny skies.
Also notable, the UV index will be at a 9 (scale 1 to 11) this weekend, which means sunburns will set in, in just 15-25 minutes or so.
No rain is expected over the next 7 days, with the exception of thunderstorms over the Cascades Sunday-Tuesday.