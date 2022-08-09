Red Flag Warnings continue through Wednesday morning

Red Flag Warnings remain in effect through 6 AM Wednesday.
Isolated lightning, associated with monsoonal moisture, will lead to showers/storms across the Cascades and foothills Tuesday night.
One or two storms may migrate into the valleys, so don't be surprised if you encounter a storm or a downpour.
Cooler temps arrive Wednesday, along with an enhanced push of the marine layer. This is due to an upper-level low which will travel north offshore the next few days.
Temperatures warm back up by the weekend, in fact, preliminary long-range forecast models are hinting at another heat wave arriving late next week.