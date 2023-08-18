Relaxing Friday, Warmer Weekend

Good Morning. The heat wave is officially over. Shifting in the upper atmosphere has allowed the high pressure cap over our area to release and bring some cooler air overhead. Onshore winds are blowing through today and pulling marine influence inland. These two factors will show a dramatic drop in temps today compared to yesterday. Expect morning clouds to transition into sunshine this afternoon for Valley and fog into sun on the Coast. Temps will hit a relaxing high 80's today with some welcomed winds into the afternoon. This weekend shows another slight heat up but don't worry we won't be looking at another heat wave.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield