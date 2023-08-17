Relief from heat expected Friday

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Finally, you can expect cooler weather on Friday, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90° area wide.
The weekend will be sunny, very warm, and dry. Increasing onshore winds should keep the smoke east of the I-5 corridor.
Next week, we are tracking Hurricane Hilary, which is undergoing rapid intensification. This hurricane will weaken as it enters the colder water off the California coast. However, it will bring a lot of rain to S. California and eastern Oregon.
Unfortunately, based on current model guidance, it appears most of the rain will miss the valleys of western Oregon and the Cascades.