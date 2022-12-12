Remaining Showers, Low Clouds

Good Morning. To start off the day, some isolated showers should be popping up around the area with the highest instances around 6am. These showers are squeezing out the last bit of remaining moisture that we had from the system this weekend. Into the mid morning, widespread low cloud coverage will be developing in addition to areas of patchy fog. These features will more than likely remain all day. Expect temperatures today to fall around the mid to low 40's for the Valley and Basin, with high 40's along the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield