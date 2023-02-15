Ridge and Fog

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 3 PM PST TODAY... * WHAT...Seas 12 to 14 ft at 13 seconds this morning, slowly subsiding to 8 to 9 ft by mid to late afternoon today. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater to Florence, from shore to 10 nm offshore. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&