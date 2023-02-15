Ridge and Fog

Good Morning. Today will start out freezing with most areas dropping into the mid to low 20's. Clouds have cleared significantly last night allowing for intense radiational cooling this morning. Expect fog and potential frost. Areas that are still damp have an elevated risk of black ice, so caution on the roads this morning is advised. The afternoon will bring mostly sunny conditions, but temperatures will only reach the mid 40's except for on the Coast where 50 degrees is possible. Today will be a fairly uneventful day for the weather.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield