Rinse Repeat

Happy Friday. Today is going to be nearly identical to yesterday. Strong marine influence in the morning will lead to morning clouds everywhere with potential fog over the Coast. After the clouds clear, sunshine will dominate and push the inland areas into the low 90's. Very little wind activity and good nocturnal humidity recovery will make fire danger moderate for today. Smoke from the Flat Fire and the Haight Creek Fire could potentially drift into our upper atmosphere, but should remain too high for our air quality to drop. This weekend looks similar, however, Sunday begins a slight cooling trend as low pressure descends into the PNW.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield