Same Story, Hotter Early Next Week

Good Morning. This morning's conditions are identical to Thursday, and the rest of the day is looking extremely similar as well. Low clouds have once again pushed onto the Coast, but the chance of them developing inland is slightly higher today. No matter where they develop, the afternoon will be dominated by sunshine. Temps today hit the mid 80's for the Valley and the Basin while remaining in the high 60's on the Coast. Consistent low level flow near the Bedrock fire will still be lowering air quality for the eastward adjacent areas.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield