...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued the Air
Quality Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is now in effect
until noon PDT Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for smoke. Wildfires
burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause
air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through at least
Monday night.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:

www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Same Story, Hotter Early Next Week

  Updated
  • 0

Low pressure is still sitting over the PNW. Today's weather is nearly identical to yesterday. AM clouds on the Coast with full sunshine by the afternoon.

Good Morning. This morning's conditions are identical to Thursday, and the rest of the day is looking extremely similar as well. Low clouds have once again pushed onto the Coast, but the chance of them developing inland is slightly higher today. No matter where they develop, the afternoon will be dominated by sunshine. Temps today hit the mid 80's for the Valley and the Basin while remaining in the high 60's on the Coast. Consistent low level flow near the Bedrock fire will still be lowering air quality for the eastward adjacent areas. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

